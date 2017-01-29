Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS India one of fastest growing inbound markets for San Francisco The San Francisco Travel Association reported that tourism in the city and county had another record-breaking year in 2016. International overnight visitors totaled 2.94 million (18% of overnight visitors to USA) and spent $4.78 billion (61.5% of all overnight spending in USA). International visitor volume increased 1.7% and their spending increased 2.6% over 2016. The largest overseas markets were China (478,000 visitors), the United Kingdom (353,000 visitors) and Germany (273,000 visitors) and China, South Korea and India emerged as the fastest growing overseas markets with 47,170, 15,220 and 12,070 more visitors respectively.



Overall, San Francisco welcomed a total of 25.1 million visitors in 2016, an increase of 2.3% from 2015. In 2016, the 25.1 million visitors brought $9.69 billion in spending to San Francisco, up by 3.3% from 2015. Overnight visitors from the United States totaled 7.5 million (72% of all overnight visitors) and spent $2.9 billion (38% of all overnight guest spending). Domestic overnight visitor volume increased 2.5% and their spending increased 4.8% over 2016.



“This is the seventh consecutive year of record-breaking growth for San Francisco’s tourism industry. The 25.1 million visitors and $9.96 billion in spending create jobs and support services for people throughout the city and the entire Bay Area,” said Joe D’Alessandro, President and CEO, San Francisco Travel. “We continue to see steady growth, especially in the area of visitor spending.”



Of the 25.1 million people who visited the city last year, 10.4 million were overnight visitors and 14.7 million visited for the day, with both figures increasing by 2.3%. Overnight visitors spent $7.77 billion (86.8% of all visitor spending), up 3.4% over the previous year. Day visitors spent $1.18 billion (13.2% of visitor spending), up 3.5% from 2015. Total direct spending by visitors was $8.9 billion. Convention/meeting direct spending is estimated at $754 million.



