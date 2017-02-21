Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS India ranks as top source market for Sri Lanka with 3,56,000 arrivals in 2016 Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) organised a roadshow in Mumbai yesterday with the purpose to educate the travel agents about the country as a prominent destination and promote the island’s latest offerings. Madubhani Perera, Director of Marketing, SLTPB, led a delegation of 30 suppliers from Sri Lanka comprising travel agents, hoteliers and the national carrier of Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan Airlines.



From 2 million travellers who visited Sri Lanka in 2016, Indians contributed 3,56,000 making India the largest overseas source market. Tier - I cities like Mumbai and Delhi contributed the most in Indian arrivals to Sri Lanka followed by Tier - II cities. The numbers for MICE travellers in Sri Lanka saw an overall 10% increase as compared to 2017.



Perera said, “India has emerged as the number one source market for Sri Lanka in the recent past superseding China. Our target is to further increase this footfall and attract the Indian audiences for a longer stay and experience the less explored parts of our Island nation. Our target for next year is to increase the numbers to 4,50,000 and this roadshow in Mumbai will help us in moving towards this goal.”



SLTPB will be organising more roadshows in India later this year to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Pune, to name a few. STLB is also working towards promoting Ramayan Trails and film and wedding destinations in Sri Lanka.



