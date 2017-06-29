 
Thursday, 29 June, 2017, 12 : 00 PM [IST]

‘India’ the host theme of Swarovski Crystal Worlds’ new Summer Festival
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
From July 1 to August 31, 2017, Swarovski Crystal Worlds’ new Summer Festival, taking place this year for the first time, aims to offer themed multi-sensory experiences based on different cultures. This year’s host theme is India.

The festival program includes a rich variety of performances and culinary delights: a chance to experience the gloriously colourful culture of this country with all the senses. From 08:30 to 22:00 every day, a visit to the Giant feels like a holiday in India.

Also, in August the garden of the Giant becomes an outdoor cinema with the main focus on science fiction and fantasy: This year there is a children’s matinee every day at 15:30 and an evening showing at 20:15.

From now until September, Swarovski Kristallwelten (Swarovski Crystal Worlds) in Wattens becomes a world of summer delights with many exciting outdoor attractions throughout the expansive garden: The program “Vitality in the Giant” offers yoga classes with professional instructors to boost inner balance.

The opening hours have been further extended. From July 1 to August 31 Swarovski Crystal Worlds is open daily from 08:30 right through to 22:00.
 
