Indian arrivals to the Philippines surge by 37% in May’17

The Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippines,
recorded a whopping growth of 37% in Indian arrivals to the Philippines
in the month of May, 2017, in comparison to the same period last year.
City of Manila, Pagsanjan, the heritage city of Cebu, Boracay, and Bohol
are some of the most popular places among Indian travellers visiting
the Philippines.
India has now jumped to the 11thposition among the list of top
source markets for the Philippines. DOT is hopeful that by targeting
Indian holiday planners through aggressive marketing initiatives, a
double-digit growth for the year will be an achievable target.
Speaking about this growth, SanJeet, Tourism Attaché,
Philippines Tourism Marketing Office India, says, “We are pleased to
announce such a groundbreaking growth rate in Indian arrivals to the
Philippines. DOT engages travel trade partners in various awareness
programmes and travel shows in order to maintain and sustain tourist
traffic from the Indian market. In 2017, we aim to achieve the mark of
100,000 visitors to the Philippines from India.”