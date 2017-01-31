Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Indian tourist arrivals to South Korea increase by 27.3% in 2016 South Korea welcomed 195,579 visitors from India in the year 2016, with an increase of 27.3% compared to 2015. The constant efforts made by the Korea Tourism Organization, New Delhi office on educating the travel trade partners to promote the destination and proactive business approach from the Destination Management Companies (DMC) have been the key factors in the result.



Connecting with the end traveller through tactical media platforms and increase in the airline connectivity from Delhi with Asiana Airline having seven times a week frequency and Korean air with five times a week will play as game changer this year.



According to Byungsun Lee, Director, Korea Tourism Organization, "South Korea will be more accessible to the Indian traveller now. With the positive growth trend, our focus this year will be to promote affordable packages from Delhi and Mumbai with our partners. We shall also seek association with neighbouring tourism boards to jointly promote both destinations and create a win-win situation."



