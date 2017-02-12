Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Indian travellers to Baden-Baden increase by 37% in 2016 Reaches 10,00,000 overnight stays in 2016 For the first time, Baden-Baden celebrates a new record in tourism as the city counted more than 1 million overnights in the last year. From the Indian market, overnight stays shooted to 3197 last year as compared to 2326 in 2015, a plus of 37%. The destination recorded 2.33 days of average length of stay by Indian travellers in 2016.



Overall, exactly 10,07,866 guest nights were achieved in 2016, accounting to 2.5% more than the previous year. 37% of all visitors were international guests and visitors from France, Switzerland and the Arabic countries were the biggest contributors.



Among other developments, the Roomers Baden-Baden, city’s first luxury lifestyle hotel opened its doors in October 2016. The brand new built hotel has 130 spacious guest rooms and suites as well as a standalone gourmet Pan-Asian restaurant. The lounge bar with a rooftop terrace and infinity pool provides a charming environment with beautiful views of the Black Forest. The 500 m² spa is overlooking Baden-Baden and offers a hammam, sauna and steam bath and a variety of wellness treatments.



Also, the renovation work at the Hotel Radisson Blu Badischer Hof in Baden-Baden is completed. 147 hotel rooms were equipped with new furniture and modern technical highlights. Natural colours and elegant wooden or carpet floors characterise the rooms' design. Public areas such as the lobby, restaurant, conference rooms and the impressive monastery hall were also renovated. The modern features and fresh design harmonise perfectly with the historical elements of the former Capucin monastery building. The hotel also introduced new services such as High-Tea in the afternoon, turn-down service and a new gastronomical concept.



