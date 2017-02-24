Indonesia aggressively focusing Indian market; increases 2017 budget by nearly 20%

Indonesia has increased its marketing budget for Indian market by around 20% compared to last year, a clear indication of India’s emergence as an important source market. “We have increased our marketing budget for India by around 20% this year. Last year, our major focus was on Europe, China, Singapore, Korea, Japan and Australia. This year, we reduced our budget for Japan and Korea and shifted focus to India,” said IGde Pitana, Deputy Minister for International Marketing, Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Indonesia, on his visit to Mumbai.





According to him, Indonesia has set an ambitious plan of welcoming 15 million tourists from across the world in 2017. “Our target for Indian market in this year is more than 5 lakh touirsts,” he said. To achieve the target, the tourism department has charted out aggressive plans. “We have intensified our efforts in this market and participated in events like SATTE, OTM etc. Apart from this, we will be very aggressive on digital marketing platform to reach our target audience,” said Pitana. Currently, they are focusing on Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Gujarat and later on will move to other cities and regions.





Talking about air connectivity, he said that Garuda Airlines has started operating direct flight from Mumbai to Jakarta in December 2016. “We have also discussed with several airlines to fly from other cities of India as well and they have shown interest. In this regard, talks are on with Air Asia, Lion and Jet Star,” he said.





MICE is one of their prime focus areas in India. “MICE gives high-end selling and at the same time a large number of people visit at one go. To facilitate MICE activities, we have developed our infrastructure in different cities. There are 10 cities in Indonesia recommended for MICE activities like Jakarta, Bali, Surabaya, Bandung, etc,” he said. And added, “We are also interested in incentive tours as there are a number of companies in India looking for such options.”





As part of their strategy, Indonesia Tourism Department will promote 10 more destinations. “We are focusing on 10 more destinations beyond Bali,” he said. Pitana admitted that in doing so they need to educate Indian travel trade more. “People here in India do not know much about Indonesia except Bali; our job is to create awareness and will be doing it through events and digital marketing,” said Pitana.