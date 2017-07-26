Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Indonesia records 17.55% growth in Indian arrivals from Jan-April 2017 The Visit Indonesia Tourism Officer (VITO) India recently revealed that in the first four months of this year from January-April 2017, the visitor numbers from India recorded an increase across all key indicators. Following the surge, VITO India will also organise roadshows in Ahmedabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Chandigarh in August 2017.



Talking about the Indian market, Sanjay Sondhi, Country Manager, VITO India said, “India continues to be the second top source market for inbound visitors into Indonesia with a total number of 1,37,291 Indian arrivals, recording a growth of 17.55% over the corresponding period January-April 2016. India ranks as one of the top source markets for Indonesia and has always been a hot favourite for Indian tourists, looking for a quick trip abroad on an affordable budget.”



Elaborating more on VITO's plan for the Indian market, Sondhi added, "Moving forward for the year, one of our key focus areas is to tap the Indian wedding, family and luxury segments. VITO India will also focus on various segments such as student groups, senior citizens, sports enthusiasts, heritage and culture enthusiasts, leisure travellers and the lucrative wedding segment. Our target segment from India mainly consists of families, couples, business and weddings and we are mostly look at the age group between 25-65 years."



