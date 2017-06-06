Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Israel among Top 10 Destinations for Vegetarian Food globally: Cox & Kings Israel was recently listed as one of the top vegetarian friendly destinations in a recent survey conducted by leading tour operator Cox and Kings. As per the survey, ‘Top vegetarian-friendly destinations and preferences of Indian vegetarian outbound travellers’, Israel is among the top 10 in the list of destinations preferred by the Indian outbound vegetarian travellers along with destinations such as Dubai, United Kingdom, Singapore and others.



The destination is becoming a top choice for Indian vegetarian travelers due to an increase in the number of vegetarian restaurants opening up in Israel and the growing outbound travel to Israel. The survey also revealed that cuisine is the most important factor for Indians when they finalize holidays. 30% of vegetarian travellers scout for a vegetarian restaurant after they have selected a destination, and 70% choose their destination based on accessibility to food of their choice.



The survey was conducted with a sample size of 5000 with age groups ranging from 20-65 year olds from January to March 2017.



Israel received 15,000 visitors from India in January – April 2017; an increase of 26% on the same period in 2016 and 28% more than in 2015. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



