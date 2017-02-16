Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Israel Tourism appoints Blue Square Consultants as PR partner in India The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) has appointed Blue Square Consultants (BSC) as its new Public Relation (PR) partner in India. BSC will be responsible for all aspects of Israel tourism’s communication strategy, consumer PR, brand management across its key target markets.



Confirming the appointment, Hassan Madah, Director – IMOT India & Philippines said, “We’re pleased to be working with Blue Square Consultants to drive all our communication strategies in India. India is one of the key emerging markets for us and with this new association we hope to further strengthen our presence in India and witness an increase in tourist arrivals.” He added that Israel has recorded a growth of 13% in 2016 over the previous year with 44,672 Indian tourists visiting the destination.



Lubaina Sheerazi, COO, Blue Square Consultants, stated, "We are delighted to be assigned the PR responsibilities of Israel Ministry of Tourism in India. The appointment is a reaffirmation of our strong expertise in the communications domain within the tourism and hospitality sector. We have the requisite knowledge and an excellent track record in managing PR mandates for various tourism boards. We are confident of helping Israel reach its goals and create its own identity as a leisure destination among Indian travellers."



