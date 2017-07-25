Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Israel Tourism conducts MICE FAM for Indian travel agents MICE agents from across India recently got to witness Israel’s offerings as a MICE destination on a familiarisation (FAM) trip conducted by the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT). The group consisted of agents from leading travel companies like Footloose Yatra Consultants, Enchante Holidays, Skyline travels, Travels mantra, Holiday Triangle Travel, Orion Inbound, Tamarind Global, Quantum travels, Byond, Bonton Holidays and WOV travel.



The group got to explore various attractions in cities of Jerusalem, Dead Sea, Eilat and Tel Aviv. The FAM trip provided them the opportunity to see places like Yad Veshem- the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Israel Museum, Western Wall, Ein Gedi, Masada, Timna Park and also the sound and light show at the Tower of David.



Hassan Madah, Director, IMOT said, “Israel is becoming a preferred MICE destination for Indian corporate segment because of its history, diverse culture, natural beauty, vibrant nightlife and friendly people. Recently, UTI Mutual Funds travelled to Israel with 380 people and explored the cities of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Dead Sea. In the last two years, we have seen many such movements and through our FAM trips we hope MICE agents will promote Israel further.”



Neelu Samant, Director, Quantum Travels commented about Israel as a MICE destination saying, “India’s rapidly evolving MICE consumer is always looking for fresh destinations and Israel holds great promise with fantastic infrastructure, conference facilities in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and even in Eilat (Red Sea resort town) and Beresheet – which is in the middle of a desert. For a country that is so small in distance, the experiences are plenty for delegates, participants and invitees to any event held in Israel.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter