Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Israel Tourism expects 20% surge in business travel from India post Modi’s visit Extends multiple-entry business visa for Indian nationals for up to 5 years The India Office of Israel Ministry of Tourism is hopeful of a surge in business travellers, after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel earlier last month that led to a number of joint venture agreements between both governments. During his visit to Israel, both Prime Ministers mutually agreed to facilitate promotion of bilateral tourism, including enhancement of air connectivity between the nations.



Talking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor, Hassan Madah, Director-India, Israel Ministry of Tourism said, “With the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, business travel is bound to grow by leaps and bounds. His meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resulted in the signing of seven trade agreements between the two countries, and we are anticipating an increase between 10-20% in business traffic from India to Israel this year.”



Moreover, the Government of Israel has also eased the long-term visa process for business travellers from India. Previously, business visas issued to Indian passport holders were valid for up to two years. The norm has been revised to extend the validity of a multiple-entry business visa for Indian passport holders for up to five years.



On the connectivity front, Air India is set to commence direct flights between India and Israel. The Civil Aviation Authority of Israel is working very closely with India's national carrier to commence operations. The Israel Ministry of Tourism is providing support wherever possible. We hope to receive the commencement dates soon, resulting in an increase in travel to Israel, asserted Madah.



UPCOMING ROADSHOW



He also added that the Israel Tourism Roadshow will commence from August 21, 2017 and will cover six major cities across India, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. "Israel is known in the Indian market as a holy land and pilgrim destination. In the last few years, we have focused on building leisure and MICE segments while continuing to promote the holy land. During the roadshow, we anticipate an attendance of approximately 150 delegates in each city," he quoted.



