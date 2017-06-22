Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Israel Tourism to conduct multi-city roadshow in India in August The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) plans to conduct multi-city roadshow in India this August to continue to enhance commercial ties with the Indian travel fraternity. The roadshows will be held in a networking workshop format and will commence in Mumbai on August 21 followed by Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and will conclude in Chennai on August 30.



Hassan Madah, Director – IMOT said, “We have been witnessing historical growth from India this year. We have already recorded 33% increase in tourist arrivals in the period of January to May 2017 over the same period in 2016. Our aim is to receive 60,000 Indian tourists by end of 2017. This roadshow will help us in achieving our goal as it will strengthen business opportunities for the Indian travel trade, build new connections and increase their knowledge of the various tourism offerings in Israel.”



Israel achieved an increase of 13% in 2016 over the previous year with a record of 44,672 Indian tourists visiting the destination. The statistics released by the Israel Ministry of Tourism also revealed 42% growth in Indian arrivals to Israel in the month of May 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.



