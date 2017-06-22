Israel Tourism to conduct multi-city roadshow in India in August

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) plans to
conduct multi-city roadshow in India this August to continue to enhance
commercial ties with the Indian travel fraternity. The roadshows will be
held in a networking workshop format and will commence in Mumbai on
August 21 followed by Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and will
conclude in Chennai on August 30.
Hassan Madah, Director – IMOT said, “We have been witnessing
historical growth from India this year. We have already recorded 33%
increase in tourist arrivals in the period of January to May 2017 over
the same period in 2016. Our aim is to receive 60,000 Indian tourists by
end of 2017. This roadshow will help us in achieving our goal as it
will strengthen business opportunities for the Indian travel trade,
build new connections and increase their knowledge of the various
tourism offerings in Israel.”
Israel achieved an increase of 13% in 2016 over the previous
year with a record of 44,672 Indian tourists visiting the destination.
The statistics released by the Israel Ministry of Tourism also revealed
42% growth in Indian arrivals to Israel in the month of May 2017
compared to the same period in 2016.