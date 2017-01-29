Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Israel witnesses 13% jump in Indian travellers in 2016 2016 has been a turning point for tourism to Israel as the destination recorded a growth of 13%, resulting in 44,672 Indian tourists to Israel in 2016. Hassan Madah, Director of the Israel Ministry of Tourism in India highlighted that they conducted market research in India and found out that many Indian travellers are not aware of the attractions and experiences that Israel offers, post which they decided to launch a campaign to create awareness about the destination.



“Since India is an important market for us, 2016 is the first time we ran a tourism campaign and we invested INR 13 crores, which was very successful as we gained lots of exposure of our ad with over 11 million views on the YouTube video. According to Google, the exposure to our campaign, promoting tourism to Israel in India, came close to the exposure of a campaign for PepsiCo! So, we will definitely invest more in the future,” he said.



This was the first advertising campaign that was conducted by the Israel Ministry of Tourism in India which ran from August through November 2016 in print media, including national newspapers and travel magazines, on television and on digital platforms like Facebook and Instagram, which resulted in millions of views. According to the teams at Google and YouTube, as a result of the campaign, the brand of Israel is competing with other leading brands in India such as PepsiCo.



Yariv Levin, Tourism Minister, Israel said, “The increase in tourist entries to Israel is the result of significant budgets that were allocated for marketing and attractive campaigns, investment in new markets and the development of relevant sub-brands for different target markets.” Overall tourism to Israel in 2016 resulted in a growth of 3.6% over 2015, with 2.9 million visitors in 2016.



The Israel Ministry of Tourism in India has hosted journalists, opinion formers, decision makers, and travel agents over the course of 2016 in an effort to highlight all tourism aspects in the country. Notable personalities like Sonam Kapoor, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Manish Mehrotra visited Israel in 2016.



