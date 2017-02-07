 
Tuesday, 07 February, 2017, 16 : 00 PM [IST]

JAL upgrades free Inflight Internet campaign on select domestic flights
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
Japan Airlines (JAL) has upgraded the current 15 minutes free inflight Internet campaign, to a completely free Internet service on all domestic flights, which are operated by aircraft equipped with inflight Wi-Fi system. The new campaign will till August 31, 2017.

During flights, customers will be able to use inflight Wi-Fi for free and without time limitation on select JAL's domestic routes. JAL's 77 domestic aircraft have been equipped with Inflight Wi-Fi system. Inflight video programmes such as sports, gourmet, music and animation etc. are also provided on Wi-Fi equipped aircraft on domestic routes.
 
