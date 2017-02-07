Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS JAL upgrades free Inflight Internet campaign on select domestic flights Japan Airlines (JAL) has upgraded the current 15 minutes free inflight Internet campaign, to a completely free Internet service on all domestic flights, which are operated by aircraft equipped with inflight Wi-Fi system. The new campaign will till August 31, 2017.



During flights, customers will be able to use inflight Wi-Fi for free and without time limitation on select JAL's domestic routes. JAL's 77 domestic aircraft have been equipped with Inflight Wi-Fi system. Inflight video programmes such as sports, gourmet, music and animation etc. are also provided on Wi-Fi equipped aircraft on domestic routes.

