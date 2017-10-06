Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Jeju Shinhwa World announces official opening of Shinhwa Theme Park Landing International's Jeju Shinhwa World announces official opening of Shinhwa Theme Park. The official opening has been set in December 2017, when the remaining facilities in Jeju Shinhwa World including Marriott Resort, restaurants and food streets, retail mall and foreigners-only casino will be open to the public.



Dr. Yang Zhihui, Chairman of Landing International; Jeon Seong-Tae, Vice Governor of Jeju; Lee Kwang-Hee, Chairman, Jeju Free International City Development Center; Feng Chun Tai, Chinese Consul General and a number of guests attended the opening ceremony.



Shinhwa Theme Park is developed in collaboration with TUBAn, one of Korea's premier animation companies, based on its popular 3D animated characters such as Larva, Wingcle Bear, Buck, and Oscar. The park offers three distinctly themed zones, aptly named "Larva's Adventure Village", "Oscar's New World" and "Rotary Park", which immerse visitors in the world's greatest myths and histories brought to life through 15 exhilarating rides and attractions, themed exhibits and spectacular live performances.



Jeju Shinhwa World is the first premium integrated leisure and entertainment destination resort in Jeju, developed by Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Landing International Development Limited. Spanning across an area of 2.5 million square metres, Jeju Shinhwa World offers a diverse range of world-class hospitality, leisure, entertainment and gaming facilities suited for visitors of different age groups.



Dr. Yang Zhihui, Chairman and Executive Director of Landing International said, "The opening of Shinhwa Theme Park signifies another key milestone for Jeju Shinhwa World which sets to offer the first world-class leisure and entertainment facilities in Jeju. It is our honour to partner with TUBAn and we are confident that our collaboration will bring high quality products and services to Shinhwa Theme Park and fulfill its mission of "delivering overwhelming joy and happiness" to every guest. With the opening of more facilities in Jeju Shinhwa World in the coming months, Jeju Shinhwa World is on track to become a world-class integrated destination resort that Jeju residents will be proud of."



Jeju Shinhwa World opened the first international-class full-serviced resort condominium in Jeju, Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, in April 2017. Landing Resort, M.I.C.E. facilities and YG Town, operated by YG Entertainment featuring a bowling club and cafe with design input from Korean pop celebrity G-Dragon, will open shortly after that in November 2017.



