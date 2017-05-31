Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS JNTO and Korea Tourism Organisation jointly partner with Flight Shop Flight Shop, an Indian subsidiary of Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), Australia, announced a joint-partnership with Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) and Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) to offer combined holiday packages to the discerning Indian traveller. This collaboration intends to strengthen mutual relationships and expand their presence in the Indian market.



Commenting on the collaboration, Shravan Gupta, Executive Director - Leisure Businesses, FCM Travel Solutions India, said, “We are extremely delighted to have collaborated with Japan and Korea Tourism boards in India. As a first-of-its-kind, the partnership aligns with our commitment to offer unbeatable escapades to our customers. The popularity of these destinations amongst Indian travellers has driven us to create the finest itineraries with exciting opportunities and unforgettable lifetime experiences. As key long haul destinations, Japan and South Korea have witnessed a robust growth of 30% in Indian outbound travelers; the joint collaboration aims to double this growth over the next few years. As both destinations bet high on India, we will focus primarily on key and emerging metros.”



He added, “With a combined Japan and South Korea tour, Flight Shop endeavors to offer an experience of two remarkably exotic countries comprising incredible cultures, traditions, and landmarks. The dual-country itineraries are especially curated by travel experts at Flight Shop to suit every traveler’s need across segments; from families to honeymooners, group of friends, solo voyagers and even business travellers seeking Bleisure. While these itineraries capture the best of both, we also offer customized itineraries to suit every traveller’s need.”



Byungsun Lee, Director, KTO, said, “We are elated to collaborate with Flight Shop and Japan Tourism Board to promote Far-East in India as we strongly believe that the Korea-Japan combination holiday is a star-offering for Indian market this summer season. Carriers in India (Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Japan Airways, All Nippon Airways) offer excellent connectivity to both the counties with bare minimum connecting times. Together, South Korea and Japan combined, will offer an unmatched and unparalleled experience to Indian travellers, especially to families with Theme Park, Shopping, etc., as the focus themes.”



Kenichi Takano, Executive Director, JNTO said, “Japan is a destination for all – for families, honeymoon couples, corporates and millennials. We want to reach out to every Indian traveller who is looking for a holiday option that is full of culture, heritage and absolutely exceptional experiences. Hence, embarking our association with Korea Tourism Board and Flight Shop, we wish to drive awareness and consideration of Japan and South Korea as one-holiday destinations.”



