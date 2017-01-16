Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS JNTO to open India office in New Delhi soon Japan to simplify visa process for Indian student travellers The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) will open its India office in New Delhi soon to coordinate and push its destination promotion activities in the market. According to Kenichi Takano, Executive Director-designate for India office, they have received the necessary approvals from the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in this regard. The new office will be start operations at the premium retail and commercial establishment WorldMark at Aerocity. Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan, said that the opening of JNTO office will further boost tourism exchanges between India and Japan. He announced relaxation in visa process for Indians aspiring to study in Japan, and the decision to open 13 more drop off offices for visa applications for Indians. These offices will be opened in cities like Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Puducherry and Hyderabad. Takano and Hiramatsu were speaking on the sidelines of the curtain raiser of 2017 – The Year of Japan-India Friendly Exchanges.



Takano said that a calendar of cultural and other events for the whole year to promote tourism will be finalised soon.



Ryoichi Matsuyama, President of JNTO, said that there is huge potential for two-way tourism exchanges between India and Japan, and the organisation will conduct a market survey in India to understand the specific demands of the Indian outbound travellers. Despite long-standing friendly economic and cultural relations between the two countries, the number in terms of tourists visiting Japan from India is still modest, he said.



Japan also announced a Japan-India Film Project to mark the year of Friendly Exchanges. Popular Indian producer Imtiaz Ali and Arif Ali will collaborate with Japanese entertainment company, Shochiku, on a film project, Love In Tokyo, which will be shot in Japan.



