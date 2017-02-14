Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS JNTO to roll out India-centric website in 2 months The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is all set to unveil a website especially for the Indian market by April or May. The website will be a one-stop information platform for both the travel trade and end travellers alike. The website will be launched once the JNTO India Office moves to the premium retail and commercial establishment of WorldMark in New Delhi Aerocity in March, said Kenichi Takano, Executive Director, Delhi Office, while speaking to TravelBiz Monitor at the Visit Japan Travel Seminar 2017 in Delhi. The event witnessed a presence of 120 travel agents and tour operators.



Japan recorded 123,000 Indian arrivals in 2016, which was an increase of 19% over the previous year. MICE and family travellers from India majorly contributed to this growth percentage. The business travel segment is performing well and the new office will boost leisure travel from India, Takano added.



For the current year, JNTO India Office plans to tap the potential wedding travel segment from India. In the next financial year, JNTO will invest the budget in pushing wedding traffic from India to Japan. Additionally, besides the already popular destination of Tokyo, JNTO aims to increase awareness about Osaka, Nagoya, Kyoto, Hiroshima and Hokkaido, which is popular for nature travel and snow activities.



Furthermore, to facilitate visa process, Takano said that 13 more drop off offices for visa applications will be inaugurated in cities such as Gurgram, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Puducherry and Hyderabad.









