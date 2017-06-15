Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Kiwi Link India to take place from July 12 to 14 this year in New Delhi Tourism New Zealand’s annual travel trade event, Kiwi Link India, is scheduled to take place from July 12 to July 14, in New Delhi this year. The event serves as a platform for Indian travel agents, product managers and planners to interact with New Zealand operators and understand the new developments and market insights in the tourism sector. It will be comprised of two full day workshops followed by a frontline training session for travel agents.



Kiwi Link India 2017 will see participation from 35 tourism operators from New Zealand, four airlines, Immigration New Zealand and Indian delegates from 42 companies. Tourism New Zealand will also be hosting key buyers from around India in New Delhi for the first two days of the event.



Speaking about the event, Steven Dixon, Regional Manager - South and South East Asia, Tourism New Zealand, said, “Kiwi Link India is one of Tourism New Zealand’s biggest trade shows and is very important to us as India continues to be a priority emerging market. The event serves as an ideal platform for us to strengthen relations with our stakeholders in the Indian travel trade.”



India is a priority market for New Zealand and is demonstrating strong growth. In the year ending April 2017 there were 53,792 Indian visitors to New Zealand, an increase of 14.6% on the previous year.



Stephen England-Hall, Chief Executive, Tourism New Zealand, said, “We are very pleased with the current growth out of India. The support we get from the Indian travel trade is absolutely vital to our success, which is why events such as Kiwi Link are so important.”



Through the course of the three-day Kiwi Link event New Zealand operators will have the opportunity to educate Indian agents while highlighting New Zealand’s unique offerings and products. The annual event is organised with an aim to bring Indian agents to the forefront of all the travel related developments in New Zealand further strengthening relations between the two nations.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter