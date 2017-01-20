Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Korea Grand Sale commences from today Korea Tourism Organisation is all set to welcome Shopaholics to the Korea Grand Sale from January 20 to February 28, 2017. The grand sale has become a representative shopping tourism festival where tourists enjoy shopping, tourism and the Korean Wave, “Hallyu”.



After having been held every winter since 2011 this shopping festival will now be held every February under the name of Korea Grand Sale and every October under the name of Korea Sale FESTA to provide special benefits to foreign visitors.



The upcoming festival, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games and winter sports will be promoted actively. Mainly in Gangwon province, the Olympic Winter Games and winter festivals such as ‘Gangwon Grand Sale’; ‘Olympic Festival’; ‘K-Drama in Peyongchang’ and ‘Hwacheon Mountain Trout Festival’ will be introduced to give unforgettable memories to foreign visitors. Special discounts as much as 50% on tickets for ski lifts, sightseeing gondolas and ski equipment rental services, with many other special offers will be available.



‘Special Theme Weeks’ will be designated to welcome foreign visitors at the event center in front of the Doota Mall in Dongdaemun. Must-Buy Week, Must-See Week, Must-Do Week and Must-Eat Week, for every theme week, there will be interesting events and experiences for visitors.



During the Must-Buy Week (1.20~1.31), foreigners will be provided with free cosmetics and ginseng products by showing the shopping receipts and attending events at the event center, depending on the total amount of purchase.



During the Must-See Week (2.1~2.7), there will be various shows including popular non-verbal performances and traditional music concerts.



The Must-Do Week (2.8~2.21), will have special events using the virtual reality (VR) content, so that visitors can experience the winter sports such as skiing and bob-sleigh.



In final Must-Eat Week (2.22~2.28) 30 best dishes from Gangwon province that are chosen and made by famous Korean chefs, Edward Kwon, Hyunseok Choi and Sujin will be available for food lovers.



Hands Free Service’, which is a luggage delivery/storage service at a discounted rate. This service will be provided among the department stores-hotels-airports and other major places in Seoul, allowing tourists to enjoy shopping without having to carry heavy luggage.



According to Byungsun Lee, Director, Korea Tourism Organisation, "With Korea Grand Sale we introduce another reason for the Indian traveller to visit South Korea. Unlike other shopping festivals around the world, which are flooded with just discounts, Korea Grand Sale will offer an experiential shopping memory for the visitors to take back home." Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter