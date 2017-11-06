Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Korea Tourism launches its specialist online training programme in India Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) India office announced the launch of its first ever South Korea Specialist programme in India. The course is targeted to educate the PAN India travel trade partners about the travel assets of South Korea. The content is specifically designed as per the needs, requirements and expectations of the Indian travellers. The course is structured into four modules, each focusing on different aspect of tourism offerings of the destination. Upon completion, the participants will be duly acknowledged with Korea Specialist certificates.



The course is created and hosted on www.travelgyaan.com. Approximately 450 travel agents have registered for the programme so far and 170 have finished their training programme till now.



Jong Sool Kwon, Director, KTO said, "Indian Outbound market has tremendous potential and diverse requirements based on which we would like to educate the travel trade partners about the South Korea's tourism assets. We urge all the Travel agents to come forward and make the most of the knowledge we intend to impart."



