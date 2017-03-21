Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Korea Tourism Organization to host Korea MICE Night 2017 in New Delhi The Korea Tourism Organization in association with regional tourism boards of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi will be organising its special MICE road show on March 29, 2017 at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.



Key MICE travel agents, event planners and corporate have been invited to the event to network and seek possible synergies with South Korea travel service providers. The main attraction of the evening will be the non-verbal performance by the Korean troop "The Drawing Show" that will engross the audience in Korean style.



The road show will begin with a half day travel mart where 18 Korean exhibitors will showcase their new products and offerings for the Indian travel trade. In addition to the three regional tourism boards from Incheon, Seoul and Gyeonggi, wide variety of exhibitors such as convention centre, hotel and cruise will be displaying the MICE assets of South Korea.



During the travel mart more than 100 travel agencies will meet all the suppliers and regional tourism bodies to receive new product information and Korea’s MICE offerings. The evening function i.e. Korea MICE Night 2017 will comprise of the destination presentation on Korea as a MICE destination.



Byungsun Lee, Director, Korea Tourism Organization, says "South Korea has now transformed from being a new destination to a must try experience for the Indian traveler. Last year was favorable for MICE business with a key convention like Rotary being hosted in South Korea. There is a wealth of destinations all featuring their own unique attractions and venues for the MICE visitors. The Korea MICE Night 2017 is one of our efforts to craft Korea a highly-competitive MICE destination."



