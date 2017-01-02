 
Monday, 02 January, 2017, 14 : 00 PM [IST]

Korean Air and Acumen Overseas organise FAM trip for Indian tour operators to Seoul
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
FAM trip to Seoul, Korea for Indian travel trade fraternity


Korean Air, the flag carrier of South Korea and Acumen Overseas - GSA for Korean Air (India) recently organised a familiarisation (FAM) trip for Tour Operators, Travel Agents and Corporate to experience the hospitality of Korean Air and to explore the popular tourist attractions of Seoul, Korea.

Starting December 1, 2016, Korean Air has added five weekly direct flights between New Delhi and Incheon (DEL-INC) on week days 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7. Cho Hyun, Korean Ambassador to India inaugurated the DEL-INC flight along with the Acumen Overseas top management at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

 
