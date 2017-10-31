Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS KTO to organise Korea Festival 2017 from November 25 to 26 in Gurugram A two day Korea festival showcasing Korea’s rich art, culture and heritage will take place on November 25 and 26, 2017, at The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences, Gurugram. Organised by Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), the two day extravagansa aims to popularise South Korea as a hot favourite destination among Indian travellers by giving a glimpse into the rich Korean culture.



The Korea festival is an initiative by KTO to acquaint Indian tourists with popular South Korean tourist destinations, delicacies, local culture and the country’s legacy. The festival will not only have live food counters to give a taste of the local Korean flavours to serve Indian taste buds but also feature attractions like face and mask painting, hangeul calligraphy, video gallery displaying Korean history and cultural assets.



The festival will witness participation from regional tourism boards and related organisations such as Gyeonggi Tourism Organisation, Gimhae City, Busan Metropolitan City, Busan Tourism Organisation, Jeollabuk Do, Gwangju Metropolitan City, Gwangju Convention & Visitors Bureau, Incheon International Airport Corporation and Visit Korea Committee showcasing different aspects of the country and facilitating on the spot purchase.



Speaking on the Korea Festival 2017, Jong Sool Kwon, Director, KTO, said, “The bilateral relationship between Indian and South Korea is based on a long history of friendship and it has grown in various aspects. There needs to be mutual understanding of each other’s legacy, history and culture. Such festivals help in a great way to fortify and deepen the understanding.”



He added further, “Number of Indians travelling abroad has increased three fold in the last one decade. Indian outbound travel to South Korea is on the rise too. In 2016 approx 200,000 Indian travellers visited South Korea and the numbers are growing with an average rate of 10 to 15% year on year. South Korea is a land of green, hilly countryside, centuries-old Buddhist temples and offers an unadulterated tinge of adventure to international travellers. We hope to reach a large section of aspiring Indian travellers and tap into exponentially growing Indian tourism sector through the Korea festival. We are positive that the endeavour will highlight Korean splendour in its true spirit to our Indian friends.”



The two day Korea festival would be open for all the shoppers and visitors at the Ambience mall, Gurugram.



