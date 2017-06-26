Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Las Vegas Convention Center District to undergo expansion & renovation The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)’s Board of Directors gave final approval for the expansion and renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center in a historic decision that secures Las Vegas’ position as the world’s premier business destination.



Rossi Ralenkotter, LVCVA President and CEO said, “We commend the foresight of our community and state leaders for recognizing the importance of the LVCCD and we are eager to get to work! We will ensure that the LVCVA continues to provide the world-class facility and experience our clients expect when they come to Las Vegas.”



The convention center expansion and renovation is expected to support nearly 14,000 construction jobs and nearly 7,800 full-time permanent jobs upon completion. The project will generate an additional $1.4 billion into the economy during construction and have an annual incremental economic impact of $810 million while attracting one million additional visitors each year.



The LVCCD expansion and renovation will be completed in a phased approach with a projected completion date of 2023. Phase 1 will be the construction of the new 1.4 million-square-foot expansion with 600,000 square feet of exhibit space and the accompanying meeting rooms and support space. This phase is projected to be complete by 2021. The second phase will be the complete renovation of the existing 3.2 million-square-foot facility. The phased approach will ensure that no business will be displaced during the construction and renovation.



The project will allow the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to pursue new business opportunities while also growing the shows currently taking place in the destination. The LVCVA has identified 70 additional, new events, that could potentially be brought to the destination in the next decade. These 70 shows would grow the economic impact of Southern Nevada's $12.4 billion meetings and conventions industry by nearly 50%.



