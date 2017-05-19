Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS London records 19.1 million overseas visitors in 2016 According to latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics International Passenger Survey (IPS), London witnessed 19.1 million overseas tourists in 2016, an increase of 2.6% compared to 2015. Visitors spent GBP 11.9 billion on hotels, restaurants and attractions in London, which was a slight decrease of 0.4% compared to 2015.



A record five million visitors came during the last quarter of 2016, up 8% when compared to the same period in 2015. During this period spend increased by 3.7% compared to the same period in 2015.



Sadiq Khan, The Mayor of London, said, “I am delighted that more people than ever before are choosing to visit London, immersing themselves in all that our great city has to offer including an unbeatable array of restaurants, museums, shops and theatres. This is further evidence that London is open and has an appeal that clearly extends across the globe.”



According to the IPS, London is now welcoming 25% more overseas visits, when compared to five years ago.



While, the United Kingdom (UK) welcomed a total of 37.6 million visits, up 4.1% compared to 2015.



And separate data from Forward Keys, a company that records overseas travel agent bookings to London, suggests that in the first six months of 2017 there has been a 10% increase in overseas travellers coming to London.



Joanna Mackle, Deputy Director, British Museum, said, “The British Museum is delighted to be the most visited attraction in the UK for the 10th year running. The British Museum is a place that visitors can explore for free, discovering objects from the dawn of human history 2 million years ago up to the present day. We welcome visitors from across the world and last year around three quarters of our visitors from came from outside the UK. Through important collaborations with national and international partners, as well as through our digital channels, the British Museum’s collection and activities are reaching an ever-growing global audience.”



The cultural calendar of London for 2017 is full of activities and some of them include the first UK exhibition on Modern and contemporary American printmaking, American Dream, Pop to Present, taking place at the British Museum; Basquiat: Boom for Real coming to the Barbican in September; the first UK exhibition of the iconic painter Jean-Michel Basquiat and Harry Potter: A History of Magic display taking place at the British Library in Autumn, showcasing wizarding books, century old library treasures, and original material from JK Rowling’s own archive.

