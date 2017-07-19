Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Lonely Planet highlights ‘Best Places to Visit in Asia for 2017’ Lonely Planet recently revealed its 2017 Best in Asia list – an agenda-setting collection of the continent’s 10 best destinations to visit in the year ahead. For this second-annual Best in Asia list, Lonely Planet’s in-house Asia experts have named “blissfully well-connected” yet “underrated and relatively crowd-free” Gansu, China as the number-one destination; while the urban scene South of Tokyo, Japan is in second place; and Northern Kerala, India, “emerging slowly like a butterfly from a chrysalis”, comes in at number three.



“Asia is such a vast and diverse continent for anyone dreaming of an escape,” Lonely Planet’s Asia-Pacific Media Spokesperson Chris Zeiher says. “Our experts have combed through thousands of recommendations to pick the best destinations to visit over the next 12 months. From Astana in Kazakhstan, to Xi’an in China,” Chris says, “This is a line-up to inspire a multitude of travellers – whether they’re based in Asia, or maybe they’ve already visited some of the region’s heavy-hitting destinations.”



Lonely Planet’s Best in Asia 2017



1. Gansu, China

2. South of Tokyo, Japan

3. Northern Kerala, India

4. Keong Saik Road, Singapore

5. Astana, Kazakhstan

6. Takayama, Japan

7. Xi’an, China

8. Sri Lanka’s Hill Country

9. Melaka City, Malaysia

10. Raja Ampat, Indonesia



