Macao Government Tourism Office celebrates the vibrancy of Macao

The Macao Government Tourism Office celebrated the vibrancy of Macao, its fascinating history, glorious sights, and fiery festivals at the National Geographic Traveller Culture Meetup for Macao. The evening kick-started with a gorgeous traditional dragon dance performance, followed by unveiling of the National Geographic Traveller Magazine Cover. The cover displayed the picture of a Macao Latin festival taken during the festival held in Macao last December.
A treat for all photography and travel enthusiasts, the evening witnessed the unveiling of a specially curated photo exhibition by the versatile talents in the field of photography as they captured the magnificent essence of this Asian Paradise in Their Own Style.
The celebrations included a panel discussion amongst prominent speakers such as Arzan Khambatta-Head of Macao Government Tourism Office in India, Famous Photographer-Ashima Narain, Writer and foodie-Diya Kohli and Travel Writer-Neha Dara as the moderator. A selfie corner was created at the venue and evening the ended with a networking session.