Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Macao Govt. announces new tourism & culture policy plans for 2017 Alexis Tam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Macao introduced major policy objectives regarding socio-cultural aspects whilst attending a Legislative Assembly session early December, 2016. Among other initiatives, he announced that the Macao SAR Government will progress an application to become a UNESCO Creative Cities Network member for Gastronomy, elevating Macao cuisine, a hybrid of Chinese and Western culture, into a world famous cities calling card.



The Secretary also confirmed that the Macao SAR Government has approved the concept of a complete restoration of the Grand Prix Museum and relocation of the Wine Museum. In addition, he encouraged the tourism industry to provide more seaborne-oriented sightseeing opportunities and to manage the Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) in such a way as to create a world class platform for the tourism industry.



He also said that in recent years, the government has attached great importance to overseas publicity generated by the large-scale events held around the world promoting Macao's tourism products. The structure of Macao's visitor profile has clearly changed, particularly with regard to the markets that have expanded flight routes to Macao such as Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and the Taiwan region, with visitors to Macao posting double-digit growth in some of the markets.



He also advocated consolidating the Greater China market, increasing the number of promotions for medium-haul markets like Malaysia and Indonesia, enhancing regional economic co-operation, developing tourism products related to the Maritime Silk Road, exploring new diversified tourism markets, and attracting more 'quality' visitors for increased stays in the territory.



In order to continually expand cultural spaces, Secretary Tam said the Macao SAR Government is planning to build a number of suchlike facilities; namely, Xian Xinghai Memorial Hall, the villas located in the precincts of Avenida do Coronel Mesquita and Estrada de Coelho do Amaral, Macao Literary Museum, and Seac Pai Van Library. He added that the Macao SAR Government will build the Tap Siac Youth Centre for Cultural, Recreational and Sports Activities and the new Central Library. In addition, new 'Macao public library travel routes' will identify the local 'cultural living system' whilst integrating it into the community.



