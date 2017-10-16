Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to showcase Actor Varun Dhawan’s wax figure by early 2018 Actor Varun Dhawan is ready for a red-carpet entry to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Dhawan will be the 4th Indian figure to join Madame Tussauds Hong Kong after Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan, currently on display. His figure will be unveiled in Hong Kong early next year.



"It was a great experience to work with Madame Tussauds. I am so excited to get my wax figure in Hong Kong," he commented. A group of skilled Madame Tussauds sculpting team specially travelled to Mumbai to meet him and conduct a detailed sitting process. More than 200 measurements were taken, the team also matched the hair and eye colour of the actor. Dhawan also worked closely with the team and kept sharing his ideas on the pose of the figure.



Jenny You, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong said, "Varun Dhawan is one of the most requested figures and we are delighted to be partnering with this Bollywood great actor. Hong Kong is a multicultural metropolis which makes us a unique brand. Visitors can meet bothHollywood, Asian and also Bollywood stars here at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. The worldwide popularity of Bollywood films makes people in Hong Kong increasingly embraces Bollywood culture. As the first youngest Indian Bollywood actor to be waxed, we are confident that Varun's figure will bring visitors an all-new experience."



