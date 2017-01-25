Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Maharashtra emerges as the largest source market for Tourism Australia Tourism Australia has witnessed noteworthy growth statistics from Maharashtra, retaining the State’s position as a key tourism source market in India. As of year ended (YE) September 2016, Maharashtra has recorded an increase of 25% in tourist arrivals, and an increase of 18% in spend. The State witnessed 53,800 visitors to Australia, contributing AUD 232 Mn (INR 1,160 Crores) to the Australian economy, with an average spend of INR 2.15 lacs per person.



Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, said, “We are extremely delighted that all our focused consumer and distribution initiatives in Maharashtra have paid off, resulting in a stupendous increase in arrivals and spend from the state. Going forward, we are positive that our extensive analysis of the market, in tandem with our key distribution partners and airlines, will provide us with the requisite insights to modify and transform our approach to cater to the requirements of travellers from Maharashtra. We will continue to reach out to our audience through a mix of traditional and evolving communication platforms. Maharashtra has undoubtedly been our fastest growing market and we will put in our best efforts to keep up the momentum and further drive visitation to Australia.”



Tourism Australia has undertaken several focused activities in Maharashtra. One such association was that with Veena World. As part of the collaboration, eminent Marathi television and film stars who travelled to Australia for MAAI (Marathi Achievers and Awards International) 2016, urged the viewers of Marathi television’s popular talk show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’ to take a trip ‘Down Under’. An exclusive package was launched on the show, offering customers a road trip along the Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne route starting at INR 1,50,000. The association helped Toursim Australia with over 2,000 bookings to Australia for travel during August and September 2016.



Over the past few years, MICE movement has witnessed significant growth from the Indian market, with several Indian companies travelling Down Under for conferences and incentives. These numbers have included significant movement from Maharashtra as well.



Tourism Australia regularly collaborates with tour operators such as Thomas Cook, SOTC, D’Pauls, Flightshop, Mercury Travels, MakeMyTrip, TUI, Veena World and Kulin Kumar Holidays, for cooperative marketing campaigns, as well as product development and training initiatives of their front desk staff to help them sell the destination better. The organisation’s online training tool, the Aussie Specialist Program, has over 2,100 agents from Maharashtra currently registered.



Total arrivals from India for the year ended November 2016 were recorded at 256,400, an increase of 11.5% relative to the same period the previous year, making India the 9th largest inbound market for Australia.



The Tourism Forecasting Committee (TFC) has predicted 265,000 visitors from India for the July 2016 - June 17 period, a 9.6% increase over 2015-16. Arrivals from India are expected to perform well with an average annual financial year growth rate of 6.4% through to the financial year 2021-22.



