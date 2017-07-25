Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS MATATO appoints Think Strawberries as its International PR & Representation Firm The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has appointed Think Strawberries Luxury Travel Marketing as its International Representation Firm for all its public relations and media and marketing activities.



Asra Naseem, Deputy Secretary General, MATATO commented, "We are pleased to be associated Think Strawberries, a market and thought leader in the industry and we are looking at a global partnership with them in the long term." They will represent the association in the MENA (Middle-East and North Africa) region with its areas of expertise growing to Australia, Europe and US as well in the near future.



"We are excited about the new partnership and as a premium Representation Company, we look beyond the narrow limiting horizons to anticipating and making the change. We’re passionate about shaping the next generation of travel representation, and to MATATO we will be offering PR & Media and Marketing; operational and strategic solutions on a global scale to take MATAO to the next level worldwide," said Amit Kishore, Co-founder, Think Strawberries. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter