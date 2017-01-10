Mazda Travel promoting 45 Canada itineraries in India, adds self-drive

Mazda Travel Inc. will be promoting 45 itineraries across Canada in India this year. Mazda Travel is the exclusive General Sales Agent for Canadian luxury train operator Rocky Mountaineer in India. Talking about their focus this year, Akshay Apte, Manager Sales, Mazda Travel Inc., said, “We are looking at growing our passenger numbers for Rocky Mountaineer in India this year. In order to offer a wide variety, we have crafted 45 programmes and are increasingly promoting FIT self-drive for the Sunshine coast and Atlantic Canada apart from our regular itineraries. Besides, we will focus on exotic and niche packages for Tundra Buggy, Northern Lights and Alaska for the Asian region.” Mazda Travel will be undertaking three full board escorted fixed departures to Canada for May (one) and June (two) for the pan India market.





Besides metro cities in India, Mazda Travel is looking at making deeper penetration into Tier-II and III cities in India like Raipur, Indore, Kanpur, Mangalore, Rajkot, to name a few. “We have witnessed a growth of 54% in calendar year 2016, and plan to reach the same figure this year as well. We have been participating in SATTE since 2012, and this year we have increased our stall space to showcase a wide variety of products and destinations,” said Mernoz Shastri, Director, Mazda Travel.



Shastri outlined that Air Canada’s direct flight connectivity to Mumbai and Delhi has been a huge boost for Canada. “The demand for Canada as a preferred destination choice is growing in India. We have witnessed a trend of VFR traffic from India exploring Canada in detail, and therefore have crafted 7 self-drive programmes across Canada,” he said.



