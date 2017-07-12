Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS MTPA to conduct 4-city India roadshow in August; records 8% increase in visitors According to the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), the country has reported an 8% increase in visitors from India during the first six months of 2017, as compared to the same period in 2016. With a view to engage with the travel trade further, during August, MTPA will organise a four city roadshow in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.



The constant increase in visitor arrivals from India is the direct result of strategic industry partnerships to boost market awareness about Mauritius as a leisure, MICE & wedding destination. “Our brand positioning emphasises Mauritius’s natural beauty, luxurious indulgence & a range of activities for different types of travellers,” said Vivek Anand, Country Manager, MTPA India. He added, “We are working closely with India’s leading trade stakeholders to promote the destination as an ideal choice for the discerning consumer and this activities will continue in the second half of 2017.”



As part of the promotional plan in India, MTPA has already organised roadshows in Tier-II and III cities, and seminars for travel agents; hosted familiarisation trips for travel agents, wedding planners and media in the first half of the year. As far as consumer engagement is concerned, MTPA India plans to host shoots for TV Show, Films, celebrity cover shoots and fashion shoots. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



