Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Munich records 40% increase in Indian arrivals in February 2017 Munich has witnessed strong gains in the number of Indian arrivals in February 2017, recording a manifold increase of 40% in comparison with the last year. Additionally, there is also an increase in the bed nights, which has grown to 31.46%.



Minoti Gupta, Manager–Sales, Munich Tourist Office, said, “This huge rise in the Indian arrival figures to Munich shows that India has successfully maintained a position of one of the top source markets for the Bavarian capital. We are hopeful that through extensive promotion of the destination among the travel trade and consumers, a steady will be maintained throughout the year.”



“Munich sees India as a remunerative market. The huge double-digit growth in Indian arrival figures to Munich shows that travellers are seeking interest in the rich history, art and culture of the country, which is renowned for them all. In addition, this validate that Indians are looking at exploring Munich. It offers the most revitalising itineraries,” said Viren Negi, Associate Vice president-Tours, SKH Global Travels Pvt. Ltd.



Maneesha Nangia, Director, Ottila International, stated, “Year-on-year, Munich is becoming popular in terms of offering the most interesting and great travel options. Such a huge rise in the Indian travel rate to Munich is a proof that India has surpassed many countries and became a promising market for Munich. Also, it shows that Indians are more interested in spending their disposable incomes on leisure trips to those countries that embraces modernity while preserving its heritage.”



