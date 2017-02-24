Myanmar promotes annual traditional festival of Thingyan

Myanmar is gearing up for its New Year celebrations
and the annual traditional festival known as Thingyan which takes place
from April 13-17, 2017. Not only does Thingyan showcase Myanmar’s rich
religious and cultural heritage, visitors to the country during this
time can also experience first-hand the warmth and fun-loving nature of
Myanmar people.
This is one of the best times for travellers to visit Myanmar as
there not only will there be festivities all around, but water-throwing
is also a common sight during this week-long festival. Thingyan is the
one time in Myanmar where is fully acceptable to douse one another,
whether you’re local or a visitor – from morning to evening, for four
full days.
Myanmar Tourism Marketing is also setting up a stage in Yangon from April 12-16, 2017 for travellers to join in the water fun.