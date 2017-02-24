Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Myanmar promotes annual traditional festival of Thingyan Myanmar is gearing up for its New Year celebrations and the annual traditional festival known as Thingyan which takes place from April 13-17, 2017. Not only does Thingyan showcase Myanmar’s rich religious and cultural heritage, visitors to the country during this time can also experience first-hand the warmth and fun-loving nature of Myanmar people.



This is one of the best times for travellers to visit Myanmar as there not only will there be festivities all around, but water-throwing is also a common sight during this week-long festival. Thingyan is the one time in Myanmar where is fully acceptable to douse one another, whether you’re local or a visitor – from morning to evening, for four full days.



Myanmar Tourism Marketing is also setting up a stage in Yangon from April 12-16, 2017 for travellers to join in the water fun.

