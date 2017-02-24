 
Friday, 24 February, 2017, 13 : 00 PM [IST]

Myanmar promotes annual traditional festival of Thingyan
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Myanmar is gearing up for its New Year celebrations and the annual traditional festival known as Thingyan which takes place from April 13-17, 2017. Not only does Thingyan showcase Myanmar’s rich religious and cultural heritage, visitors to the country during this time can also experience first-hand the warmth and fun-loving nature of Myanmar people.

This is one of the best times for travellers to visit Myanmar as there not only will there be festivities all around, but water-throwing is also a common sight during this week-long festival. Thingyan is the one time in Myanmar where is fully acceptable to douse one another, whether you’re local or a visitor – from morning to evening, for four full days.

Myanmar Tourism Marketing is also setting up a stage in Yangon from April 12-16, 2017 for travellers to join in the water fun.
 
