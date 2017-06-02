Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Myanmar to organise 4th Heritage Trail Rally from June 3-9 From June 3 until June 9 2017, Myanmar Tourism Marketing (MTM) will organise the fourth edition of its Myanmar Heritage Trail Tourism Rally. This year the Rally will start in Myanmar’s biggest city Yangon. The Myanmar Heritage Tourism Trail 2017 shows a wide variety of everything Myanmar has to offer to tourists.



After Yangon, the first stop will be Dawei. Afterwards, it will go Myeik. After Myeik, the next stop is Kawthoung. Then the route will continue to Mawlamyine, via Myeik. After going to Mawlamyine, the route goes back to Yangon. During the Rally, a group of drivers will make a road trip through some of the lesser known places of Myanmar.



The main purpose of hosting the event is to market and promote Myanmar for the benefit of the entire tourism industry. Through the Rally, MTM tries to increase the public awareness of lesser known tourist destinations in Myanmar, at home and abroad. The Rally is also meant to show Myanmar as an ecological tourism destination.



