Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey officially opens National Geographic Encounter was open to the public at Times Square on Friday, October 6, 2017, with Ocean Odyssey, a first-in-kind immersive entertainment experience that transports audiences on a breathtaking undersea journey from the South Pacific across the ocean to the west coast of North America.



SPE Partners, creators and producers of National Geographic Encounter, has engaged a worldclass global team of Academy, GRAMMY, and Emmy Award-winning artists, including the design firm Falcon’s Creative Group and the visual effects team behind “Game of Thrones,” to produce this never-before-seen experience that is changing the landscape of entertainment and cinema. Through ground-breaking technology, audiences go on a digital “underwater” dive and come face-to-face with life-size photo-real versions of some of the largest and most interesting creatures of the sea.



Emmy Award Winner Thilo Ewers, VFX Supervisor on the project from Pixomondo said, “We have pushed the boundaries of visual effects by not only developing dozens of unique photo-real underwater species in a completely immersive environment, but also by taking on one of our biggest challenges to date: creating 3D stunning media in 8K resolution at 60 frames per second! National Geographic Encounter is a game-changer in this industry as it melds the boundaries between realtime interactive media and traditional media, and our team is having a ball helping bring it to life.”



Additionally, GRAMMY Award-winning composer David Kahne has collected hundreds of underwater sounds from libraries all over the world to create a state-of-the-art sound experience featuring a majestic ocean soundscape which graces the space across 230 loudspeakers and 180 independent sound channels.



National Geographic Encounter has also been nominated for an IFMA Award for Excellence in the Design and Construction category.



