Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Nepal records 100,000 Indian arrivals by air in 2016 Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has recorded over 100,000 Indian arrivals in 2016 through the air route, said Nabin Pokharel, Sr. Asst. Manager, Corporate Services Department, NTB. He was speaking at the destination training session programme organised by the NTB in association with Nepal Airlines and United Travel Agents on Saturday in Mumbai. Pokharel said that India continues to be the largest source market in terms of arrivals for Nepal, though China is closing the gap between the two countries.



At the training session, Pokharel made a presentation on latest tourism offerings of Nepal and urged the travel trade members in Mumbai to promote Nepal as a popular, peaceful destination among Indians.



Pokharel said, “Though North India remains a major contributor in terms of arrivals to Nepal, with religious tourism growing extensively South India is also emerging as top contributor to tourists arrivals. Unlike Europe which is our value market when it comes to adventure tourism, Indians are equally distributed to all the tourism activities offered in Nepal.”



Bindu Thomas, Sales Manager - Mumbai, Nepal Airlines Corporation, said, “Post demonetisation i.e. since January 2017, the numbers have grown at a great pace for Nepal Airlines. We are recording a passenger load factor of around 90% on all our flights, be it from Mumbai or Delhi. At present, Nepal Airlines flies daily from Delhi to Kathmandu and thrice a week from Mumbai and Bengaluru.”



Nepal Airlines plans to deploy a new Airbus A330-300 on Mumbai-Kathmandu-Mumbai route by April 2018. At present the airline operates A320-300 on the same route.









