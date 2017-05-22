Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS New York City announces the opening of Governors Island for the summer New York City’s summer getaway, Governors Island, is officially opened to the public for its 2017 season. Just a short seven-minute ferry ride from Lower Manhattan, this is the first time the 172-acre island in New York Harbor has opened prior to Memorial Day Weekend, granting New Yorkers and visitors an additional month of outdoor enjoyment. The season opening was celebrated on May 5, with a unique opportunity to enjoy live music, food, drinks and more.



With highlights including the first full season of the Hills, featuring four man-made grassy slopes, Island Oyster, a pop-up oyster bar and beer garden, zip lining, biking and more, NYC & Company is pleased to list some of the island’s key attractions and events this season below to help inspire your readers to put Governors Island on their New York City bucket list this summer! Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter