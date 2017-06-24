Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS New York’s Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises welcomes Empire Class Fleet New York Cruise Lines, parent company of iconic Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, is adding a new fleet to their exemplary roster with the addition of the Empire Class of sightseeing vessels from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation. Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises is operating the new fleet from Manhattan’s Pier 83.



The company welcomed two of the new vessels with a ceremonial christening event, kicking off Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises’ lineup of exciting seasonal events. With a third boat set to arrive later this year, the new fleet delivers the latest in innovation and technology to provide guests with the best onboard sightseeing experience in one of the most picturesque cities in the world.



State-of-the-art from bow to stern, the new Empire Class boats include significant enhancements over the existing fleet of sightseeing boats. Improvements include three deck levels, first class sound systems, and more expansive windows to maximize passengers’ viewing experience. Additional upgrades include a modernized heating and air-conditioning system and true café-style dining outlets located mid-deck that will serve the best of iconic New York City deli and artisanal dishes.



“The Empire Class culminates the replacement of the Circle Line fleet of ships that began nine years ago with the delivery of three Borough Class ships,” said Samuel Cooperman, CEO and Chairman of Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises. “The new class, while maintaining the iconic yacht hull of the Circle Line brand, is otherwise a significant departure from previous generations.”



"On behalf of everyone at Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, I would like to thank Circle Line for giving us the opportunity to build these great boats," said Peter Duclos, President of Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation. "It gives us great pleasure to know that visitors from all over the world will enjoy the best of New York City on board our boats for many years to come."



