Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings appoints Blue Square Consultants as PR Representative in India Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Pvt Ltd (NCHL) has appointed Mumbai-based Blue Square Consultants (BSC) as its Public Relation (PR) Representative in India with immediate effect, stated a release. BSC will be responsible for all aspects of the cruise line's communication programme, including brand strategy across media and influencer programmes, creation of content database, brand (including crisis) management, and other activities such as event management, etc.



Nasdaq-listed NCLH operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 24 ships with approximately 46,500 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 510 destinations worldwide.



Commenting on the appointment, Manoj Singh, Country Head, India – Norwegian Cruise Line India Private Limited, said, “We’re delighted to be working with Blue Square Consultants to drive all our communication strategies in India. India is one of the key emerging markets for us and with this partnership; we aim at reaching out to our valued Indian guests and further strengthening our presence in the market.”



Lubaina Sheerazi, COO, Blue Square Consultants stated, "We are very thrilled to be associated with one of the most prestigious brands, Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Ltd as their communication partner in India. BSC will implement an integrated public relations campaign for the company's three distinct brands in India. This year, the focus is on enhancing brand relations with trade and consumer media through brand activities, cross-promotion, media familiarisation programmes and a series of signature events and marketing partnerships."



