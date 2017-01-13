Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS NYC & Company promotes Brooklyn as MICE destination NYC & Company, New York City’s destination marketing organization, invites meeting planners and attendees to discover why Brooklyn is one of NYC’s most popular destinations for meetings and events.



With new hotel developments, expansive meeting spaces, world-class event venues and multiple transportation options, Brooklyn is fast becoming an attractive option for meeting planners looking to offer attendees an authentic New York City experience—all without breaking the bank.



“Brooklyn’s popularity has resonated more in recent years with meeting planners thanks to global hotel brands investing in the borough’s meetings industry, the borough’s lively culture and its appeal to a new generation of attendees,” said Jerry Cito, Senior Vice President of Convention Development.



“With these new developments, along with unique venues and easy transportation access to Manhattan by subway and ferry, we are inviting planners to see why more people are choosing to Make It NYC in Brooklyn," he added.



