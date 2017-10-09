Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Oman Convention Bureau looking for strategic partnerships in India With the aim to provide a fillip to the MICE travel, the Oman Convention Bureau is concentrating in building strategic partnerships with the members of the travel trade in India. Khalid Al Zadjali, Director, Oman Convention Bureau, on his maiden visit to India met the potential MICE travel companies from Mumbai and New Delhi to explore the various business opportunities and get a good share of MICE tourists from this fastest growing outbound market.



According to Al Zadjali, “The potential of India as an outbound market has always attracted us to aggressively focus our promotional efforts in this market. In the last five years, Oman has recorded 82% growth in Indian tourists. The Ministry of Tourism, Oman is fully committed towards enhancing the MICE sector to help the Sultanate achieve its potential to be a first class destination for this sector, and wants India to be one of the top contributing markets. We rank India among the top 5 important markets for us in terms of MICE.”



The Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) is one of the key drivers of MICE business to Oman. The phase I of the OCEC, located adjacent to the Muscat International Airport, includes a tiered theatre with a seating capacity of 3,200 people, an additional 450 person auditorium plus 20 meeting rooms, two luxury ballrooms, hospitality suites and 22,000 sq mt of exhibition space, altogether with more than 55 different meeting space options.



Also, OCEC includes four hotels, with a five-star JW Marriot opening in 2018 and a four-star Crowne Plaza opening this year. The phase II of OCEC is scheduled to be ready by first quarter of 2018. Al Zadjali said that OCEC will be hosting the second UNWTO conference this year. "Two big international conferences in the health sector are scheduled to be held by 2020 at OCEC. The infrastructural services on offer at OCEC are helping Oman host quite a few big international conferences thereby satisfying our goal of enhancing the destination for MICE travel," he added.



