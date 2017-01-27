STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Out-of-state visitor spending in Florida increases by 3.9%



Key findings from the study include:

Out-of-state visitor spending in Florida reached USD 108.8 billion in 2015, an increase of 3.9% over the previous year

On average, out-of-state visitors spend USD 300 million per day in Florida

Including indirect and induced impacts, out-of-state tourism in Florida generated USD 11.3 billion in state and local taxes and USD 13.1 billion in federal taxes in 2015

In the absence of the state and local taxes generated by tourism, each Florida household would need to pay USD 1,535 to maintain the current level of government services

Out-of-state visitor spending supported 1.4 million Florida jobs in 2015, with an associated income of USD 50.7 billion

These jobs represented 17.3% of total non-farm employment, making 1-in-6 non-farm jobs in Florida supported by out-of-state visitor spending

This out-of-state visitor-supported employment consistently grew faster than the state economy from 2010 to 2015, driving Florida’s employment growth

All business sectors of the Florida economy benefit from tourism activity either directly or through the secondary effects of indirect (increased sales to local firms who supply the tourism industry) and induced (increased sales to local firms by resident spending of income earned in tourism and supporting sectors) visitor spending

“This study offers a much more comprehensive and accurate picture of the true economic impact of Florida’s out-of-state visitor spending and what it tells us is that the tourism industry is driving the growth of the Florida economy,” said Ken Lawson, President & CEO, VISIT FLORIDA. “In 2015, our visitors spent USD 30 billion more in Florida than they did just five years ago. That spending also generated USD 2.4 billion more in state and local tax revenue and the creation of nearly 148,000 jobs. Without the tax dollars our visitors bring in, Floridians would have to pay over USD 1,500 just to keep our government services going. We can see that visitors are vital to Florida’s economy and the work VISIT FLORIDA and our Partners around the state do to keep those visitors coming is equally vital.”



VISIT FLORIDA released a new ‘Economic Impact of Out-of-State Visitor Spending in Florida’ study, which shows a rise in spending, revenue and jobs in the Sunshine State. The study was conducted by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company, over a six-month period in 2016.Key findings from the study include:“This study offers a much more comprehensive and accurate picture of the true economic impact of Florida’s out-of-state visitor spending and what it tells us is that the tourism industry is driving the growth of the Florida economy,” said Ken Lawson, President & CEO, VISIT FLORIDA. “In 2015, our visitors spent USD 30 billion more in Florida than they did just five years ago. That spending also generated USD 2.4 billion more in state and local tax revenue and the creation of nearly 148,000 jobs. Without the tax dollars our visitors bring in, Floridians would have to pay over USD 1,500 just to keep our government services going. We can see that visitors are vital to Florida’s economy and the work VISIT FLORIDA and our Partners around the state do to keep those visitors coming is equally vital.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter