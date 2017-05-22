Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Over 20 Indian travel companies participate in ATE 2017 Tourism Australia, in partnership with Destination New South Wales, marked the 38th year of its annual travel and tourism business-to-business event - the Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) from May 15 to 18, at the ICC (International Convention Centre) in Sydney. The event witnessed an attendance of over 2,500 travel industry delegates from over 30 countries, with participation from 20 Indian travel companies.



ATE is focused on building future tourism opportunities for the country. The event kicked off with an objective of showcasing products directly to tourism wholesalers and retailers from around the world, through a combination of scheduled business appointments and networking events.



Commenting on the occasion, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager - India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, said, “ATE plays a critical role in facilitating productive links between Australia’s tourism providers and the global distribution network and has an enormous economic impact. Arrivals from India have seen a significant hike in the last few years and platforms such as the ATE play a huge role in making that happen. Over 20 buyers representing as many companies from India attended ATE17 providing them an incredible opportunity to connect with Australian tourism businesses. We believe this platform will help them curate the best of Australian holiday experiences for our Indian travel enthusiasts. We’re confident that ATE will continue to bolster Australia’s inbound tourism sector and grow visitor economy.”



Companies such as Ascon Travels, Cox & Kings, Cutting Edge, Discover your World, FCM Travel Solutions, Grand Travel Planners, Pathfinders Holidays, Peekay Holidays, Pristine Travels, SOTC, Vibrant Holidays, Voyageur Lifestyles, among others, represented India at ATE17.



India is currently Australia's 9th largest inbound tourism market, with over 260,000 visitors spending AUD 1.24 billion as at December 2016. Tourism Australia has recorded a strong double-digit growth in tourist arrivals over the past three years, a reflection of Australia being one of the most preferred travel destinations for Indian.



The economic benefits of hosting ATE in Sydney include an immediate injection of AUD 10 million in to the local economy during the week of the event. In the longer term, ATE will assist the Australian tourism industry to reach its Tourism 2020 goal of growing overnight expenditure to more than AUD 115 billion annually by the end of the decade.











