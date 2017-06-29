Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Over 40 Indian trade buyers to participate in TCEB’s TIME 2017 in Bangkok & Chiang Mai Around 40 meetings and incentive buyers from India, comprising corporate buyers and travel agents will participate in the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau's (TCEB) second edition of TIME (Thailand Incentive and Meeting Exchange) programme commencing in Bangkok tomorrow. This year TIME is focused on the Indian market, which was dedicated to China in 2016.



TIME is designed as a Knowledge Exchange, Business Exchange and Experience Exchange programme where buyers and sellers will have the opportunity to meet and understand market trends, preferences, products, etc., of MICE travellers, and more specifically meetings and incentive component. According to TCEB, around 100 sellers from Thailand are expected to meet and exchange ideas with Indian buyers.



Briefing the media on the eve of the exchange programme, Nooch Homrossukhon, Director, Meeting & Incentive Department, TCEB, said that 80% of the total MICE traffic from India is for Incentives, and therefore requires more attention and education. "India is our top MICE source market after China," she said.



She said that the knowledge about Thailand has improved dramatically in the Indian market in the last few years, and therefore people today recognise city destinations in the country by their names. "Thailand understands the culture, behaviour and preferences of Indian customers better than any other destination," she said while commenting on the reasons for continuing growth and interest in Thailand.



