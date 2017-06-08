Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Peru Government eases visa process for Indian nationals According to Supreme Decree No. 006- 2017-RE of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peru, visa relaxations have been announced for Indian nationals. The exemption will apply to Indian citizens holding valid ordinary passports and proving that they will comply with at least one of the two conditions.



Either Indian nationals should hold visas with a minimum validity of six (6) months of the United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom -Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Australia or any State belonging to the Schengen Area; or the Indian travellers should have a permanent residence in the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Australia or any State belonging to the Schengen Area.



The document stipulates that Indian citizens will have a maximum period of stay that will be up to one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days, whether as a continuous visit or several consecutive visits, during the period of one year.



Since March 27, it was decided to exempt, with some restrictions, the temporary tourist and business visa to the citizens of India who visit Peru.



In 2016, 5,900 Indian travellers visited Peru, representing a growth of 4% with respect to the previous year. Going forward, PROMPERÚ will work on activities directed to the Indian tourist, revealing the extent of culture and history that our country has to offer.



