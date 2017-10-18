Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Peru named as the Greenest Destination in South America Another feather has been added to Peru’s already overflowing hat after it has been awarded South America’s Leading Green Destination 2017 by World Travel Awards. The timing is very much in sync with Peru’s declaration of creating yet another Regional Conservation Area in Tres Canones, Cusco.



Indians are becoming increasingly conscious of the environment, both around them and that which they hope to be in. With the rise in popularity of ecotourism, especially amongst the Indian public looking to travel as a source of release, relaxation and revival, Peru serves as a one-stop destination that provides all this and more.



Environmental issues such as the progressive deterioration of natural ecosystems and the disappearance of species from their natural habitats is what encouraged Peru to adopt an eco-friendly and sustainable development model. Ecotourism is a manner of practicing tourism without causing deleterious impacts to the ecosystem and is defined as "responsible travel to natural areas to conserve the environment and improve the well being of local people" (TIES, 1990). Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter